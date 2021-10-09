Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ebix worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 45.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $873.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

