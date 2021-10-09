eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0002

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $4.20 billion and approximately $181.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,865,179,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

