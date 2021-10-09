EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.40

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.40 and traded as high as C$6.15. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 13,157 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 22.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The company has a market cap of C$349.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,254,539.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

