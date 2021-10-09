EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $335,122.96 and approximately $1,647.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,667.35 or 1.00021174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00546574 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004637 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

