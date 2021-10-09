Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 396.90 ($5.19). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 296,613 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of £513.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.48.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

