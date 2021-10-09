Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1,743.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,683 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.