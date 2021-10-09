Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $5.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $19.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of EDIT opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 258.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 40.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 251.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

