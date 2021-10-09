Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $35.61 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

