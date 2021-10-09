Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,385 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $72,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $108.73. 1,962,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,235,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

