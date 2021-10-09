Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00109274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00465557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

