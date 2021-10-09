Elamachain Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $848,166.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,192,740 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

