Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

