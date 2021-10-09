Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

