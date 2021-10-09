Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ESTC opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
