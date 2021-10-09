Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $155.19 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

