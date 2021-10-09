Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

