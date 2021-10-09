Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,415 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $31,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,072,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.72. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.