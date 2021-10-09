Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,936.40 and approximately $93.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00092995 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

