Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $64.28 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

