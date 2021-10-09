Ellaism Market Cap Reaches $26,179.70 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $26,179.70 and $1.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.68 or 0.06559754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00102772 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

