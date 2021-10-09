Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of EARN opened at $11.70 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

