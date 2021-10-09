Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

