Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

