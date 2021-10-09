Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,408 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.