Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

