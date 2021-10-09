Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

