Elrond (EGLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $204.84 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $204.84 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $261.47 or 0.00476036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00111387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00036626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,531,257 coins and its circulating supply is 19,559,281 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars.

