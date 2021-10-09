Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,321,000 after buying an additional 86,118 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 141.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

