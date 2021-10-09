EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,252.74

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.74 ($16.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,358 ($17.74). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43), with a volume of 52,204 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.74. The stock has a market cap of £844.57 million and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

