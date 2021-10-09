Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as low as $30.36. Empire shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 700 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

