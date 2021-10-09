Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,885,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,111 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 10.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.34% of Enbridge worth $275,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

