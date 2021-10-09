Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given “Hold” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.56. 272,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $268,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $5,847,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

