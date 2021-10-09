Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Recovery worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERII. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.