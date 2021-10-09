Enjin Coin Price Tops $1.69 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $90.12 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00231081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00101974 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.