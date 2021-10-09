EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.77% of EnLink Midstream worth $55,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $988,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.