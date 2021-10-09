Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $75,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

