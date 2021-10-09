Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,506 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Synchrony Financial worth $120,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.