Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 15,630 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.31% of Republic Services worth $109,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $125.64 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

