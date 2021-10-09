Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 15,896 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Tyson Foods worth $87,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

