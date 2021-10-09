Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 21,129 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $97,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $451.59 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.17 and a 200 day moving average of $457.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

