Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 31,901 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 2.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $162,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of RGA opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

