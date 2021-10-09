Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 87,083 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,083 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Lennar worth $54,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 68.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 29.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

NYSE LEN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

