Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.49% of Athene worth $63,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

