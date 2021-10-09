Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $79,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

