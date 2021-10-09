Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 109,672 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $126.55 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.