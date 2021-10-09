Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.44% of Teladoc Health worth $116,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.2% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 131,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,941,000 after acquiring an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

