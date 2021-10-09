Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.85% of STAAR Surgical worth $134,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $115.95 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.51. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

