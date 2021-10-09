Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $107.92 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,777 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Newmont worth $107,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,397,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.