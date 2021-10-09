Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $122.09 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $122,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $178.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.