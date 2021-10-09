Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $56.23 Million Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 3.13% of Replimune Group worth $56,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

