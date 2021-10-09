Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $58.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $58,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after buying an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after buying an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 968,029 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,622,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,047,000 after buying an additional 63,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

